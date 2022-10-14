Technical Lead (Web/Java) – Gauteng Centurion

Oct 14, 2022

You will be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end applications, business/technical capabilities, and frameworks.
Requirements:
Experience:

  • At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
  • At least 1-2 years of experience in a senior capacity guiding other developers

Additional Requirements:

  • Languages
    • Java SE (JDK8+)
    • HTML, CSS, JavaScript

  • Frameworks and Specs
    • Spring Framework, Spring-Boot
    • Bootstrap, Thyme Leaf, Angular
    • REST based service design

  • Runtimes & tools
    • Wildfly
    • Apache Maven
    • Git
    • Mockito
    • Docker & Kubernetes
    • Jenkins

  • Methodologies
    • Agile (Scrum)

Responsibilities

  • Design and develop applications.
  • Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
  • Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
  • Contribute to design sessions.
  • Analyse the impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
  • Produce code that is easily maintainable.
  • Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
  • Adhere to technical standards.
  • Produce code that is well documented.
  • Assist other developers.
  • Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
  • Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
  • Prepare technical specifications.
  • Perform unit and system testing.
  • Work closely with the DevOps team to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
  • Adhere to deadlines.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen: Understand the business, channel and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.
  • Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment: Anticipates, meets and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.
  • Drive for Results: Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.
  • Leads Change and Innovation: Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.
  • Team player: Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.
  • Collaboration: Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.
  • Self-awareness and insight: Manage self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure.
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness: Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Lead
  • Web/Java
  • SDLC
  • Developing Applications

