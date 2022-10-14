Technical Lead (Web/Java) – Gauteng Centurion

You will be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end applications, business/technical capabilities, and frameworks.
Requirements:
Experience:
- At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
- At least 1-2 years of experience in a senior capacity guiding other developers
Additional Requirements:
- Languages
- Java SE (JDK8+)
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- Frameworks and Specs
- Spring Framework, Spring-Boot
- Bootstrap, Thyme Leaf, Angular
- REST based service design
- Runtimes & tools
- Wildfly
- Apache Maven
- Git
- Mockito
- Docker & Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Methodologies
- Agile (Scrum)
Responsibilities
- Design and develop applications.
- Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
- Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
- Contribute to design sessions.
- Analyse the impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
- Produce code that is easily maintainable.
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
- Adhere to technical standards.
- Produce code that is well documented.
- Assist other developers.
- Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
- Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Prepare technical specifications.
- Perform unit and system testing.
- Work closely with the DevOps team to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
- Adhere to deadlines.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen: Understand the business, channel and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment: Anticipates, meets and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.
- Drive for Results: Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.
- Leads Change and Innovation: Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.
- Team player: Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.
- Collaboration: Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.
- Self-awareness and insight: Manage self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure.
- Diversity and Inclusiveness: Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
Desired Skills:
- Technical Lead
- Web/Java
- SDLC
- Developing Applications