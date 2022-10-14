Test Analyst at Bidvestbank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

We are looking for a methodical and results-driven test analyst to identify and apply test procedures to ensure software product quality. As a test analyst, you will be required to assess the functionality and feasibility of our banking systems and software to ensure that any flaws in the system are eradicated to provide product excellence prior to deploying to Production.

The individual should have a passion for detecting and solving problems and an eagle-eye for detail along with the ability to see the overall picture. For this role you must have an in-depth knowledge of software development, agile practices, superb analytical skills, and an above-average ability to foresee technical problems.

PRIMARY PURPOSE

We are looking for a methodical and results-driven test analyst to identify and apply test procedures to ensure software product quality. As a test analyst, you will be required to assess the functionality and feasibility of our banking systems and software to ensure that any flaws in the system are eradicated to provide product excellence prior to deploying to Production.

The individual should have a passion for detecting and solving problems and an eagle-eye for detail along with the ability to see the overall picture. For this role you must have an in-depth knowledge of software development, agile practices, superb analytical skills, and an above-average ability to foresee technical problems.

The key responsibilities:

– Perform E2E testing of all our systems from the development process through all our testing environments.

– Identifying products to be assessed in the software review process.

– Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.

– Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.

– Liaising with the software development team.

– Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders.

– Interacting with relevant Business Analyst & Developer and ensuring that effective communication takes place.

– Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components.

– Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations.

– Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols.

– Ensure Best Customer Experience on All our systems

– To provide input into test plans, writing test cases and conducting testing

– Create test plan to include environments, number of resources to be assigned to the project, high level test case and highlight the risks and assumptions

– Create the test procedure to be followed when executing the test cases

– Create design steps from test cases in DevOps Azure TFS

– Execute system validation plans (new function) and liaise with the Business

– Execute all test activities for allocated projects

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

FINANCE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Trading Profit Aligned to the Overall Business Financial Performance

Operating Income (Revenue)

Operating Income (Revenue)

Return of Equity

CUSTOMER

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Service Excellence

– Interpret business / customer requirements in order to provide timeous solutions

– Manage the team response time, reaction time, turnaround time

Completing the allocated testing tasks on time to ensure timely production deployment.

– Speed of responses, reaction, and turnaround time.

– Going the extra mile and following through to closure.

– High turnaround time.

Levels and quality of service delivery as experienced by internal and external customers.

– Communicate effectively keeping the customer informed.

– Level of satisfaction by customers (internal/external).

Collaborating with internal customers to build relationship for final delivery

– Produce a stable digital environment for customers to interact with 24/7.

– Drive automation and business process engineering.

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Interprets system and technical requirements to create accurate test scenarios.

– Completeness of test cases with little to no gaps identified.

– Bug fixes and new development

Provide support and guidance to workstream/projects on time without compromising on quality.

– Active participation in sprint planning / JAD sessions.

– Facilitate review and signoff of written user stories and or business requirements documents.

– Completing TFSDevOps tasks assigned correctly

Translates the company strategy into concrete actions or plans

– Clearly articulates how their own work contributes to the delivery of the overall bank objectives.

– Ensure enhancement of bank systems

Applying new and innovative Testing techniques. Including usage of automation tools available to conduct testing faster and accurately.

– Contributing to the advancement of the Banks testing techniques and processes.

– Ensuring that the code tested in production has minimal to no comebacks on what is deployed.

– Functional & Integration testing and desk checks to ensure quality.

– Perform API, Database, Security, Cloud & Omni Channel Testing

– Accurately completion of Test Plans.

– Contributing by providing feedback on the Test Strategy

Facilitate User Acceptance Testing

– Ensuring that UAT booked, and the test data is ready so that UAT is conducted accurately and sign off is assigned

ORGANISATIONAL LEARNING

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

– Development of knowledge base and intellectual property

– Take ownership for driving own career development

– Preparation and signing off Personal Development Plan

– Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.

Contribution to Bank Values C – Care and Respect for Customers

H – High Quality Service Standards

O – Obsession with Customer Service

I – Integrity and Honesty

C – Customer Confidentiality

E – Enthusiasm

S – Speedy Customer Service

Contribution to Teamwork in Department

– Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.

– Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications Matric N. Diploma B Tech Degree in IT or Computer Systems or Informatics ISTQB Certification ISTQB Advance Certification Certified ISTQB Tester

Experience Postman

Swagger

SQL

TFS

DevOps Azure

Agile Testing

Technologies in Web and Mobile

Domain knowledge

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum

– Strong computer skills

– Excellent Word and Excel skills

– Knowledge of software development Cycle.

– Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills.

– Experience in test techniques and programming.

– Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail.

– The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.

– The ability to write Testcases

– The ability to write a test report

– Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team.

– Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines.

