Test Automation Engineer at RecruiTech

Our client is seeking a Test Automation Engineer to work on several projects and enhancements to the company’s platform.

Knowledge and Skills:

Deep understanding of a holistic picture for Quality Assurance including functional, performance and capacity testing, and how it interlinks with the modern and agile software development methodologies

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Ability to perform both white and black box testing

Ability to perform manual testing when required and drive test automation within the testing team

Requirements:

Ability to test web-based applications compulsory

Must have an IT Degree or Diploma and applicable training in the QA field

ISTQB qualification advantageous

Minimum 5 years of experience in software testing

Minimum 2 years of experience in test automation (Selenium/Cucumber/Playwright/Cypress etc)

Experience working in an agile environment

Experience working within a CI/CD framework

Minimum 1 years of experience in healthcare preferred

Previous experience in software development advantageous

Previous experience in the use of test case management tools advantageous (E.g.: TestRail)

Full regression testing, unit testing, integration testing, end to end testing

Integration testing with 3rd parties

Technical Competence:

Structured test methodologies

Understanding of modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, etc.)

Functional testing (analysis, design and execution)

Load testing

Performance testing

Test and regression automation

Development and / or scripting skills in common languages or automation scripting (e.g. Java, etc.) will be advantageous

Database skills (SQL/TSQL/NO SQL)

Knowledge of automated testing tools and CI/CD tools (DevOps/Selenium etc.)

