Test System Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading global provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions seeks a solutions-driven Test System Administrator to join its team. Your core role will be to administer the test systems, deploy new software on the test systems and perform ad hoc testing as needed. You will require a suitable National Diploma and Certifications including MCSE/CCNA, RHCSA, have 3 years’ work experience in a similar role including having managed larger server environments (Microsoft/Linux) and Linux Administration, proficiency with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP and experience monitoring backups and resolution of errors, Configuration Management and Incident and Problem Management.

DUTIES:

Configure and monitor test system HW and take corrective action as needed.

Configure and monitor test system NW and take corrective action as needed.

Monitor system health and take corrective action as needed.

Deploy subsystem builds on the test systems and verify their operability.

Report deployment procedure issues for rectification.

Verify that the test systems remain operational after deployment by using system health features to monitor system alarms, events, etc.

Assist with manual system testing.

Ensure that system documentation is kept up to date.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum: National Diploma; Microsoft MCSE/CCNA; RHCSA.

Recommended: BTech, RHCE.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years’ previous experience in a similar role.

Manage larger server environments (Microsoft/Linux) and Linux Administration experience.

Monitor backups and resolution of errors.

Active Directory, DNS, DHCP.

System change management, change control processes and procedures.

Incident and Problem Management.

Configuration Management.

Advantageous –

Experience with PHP/Python, and the ability to write administration scripts.

SQL and/or programming languages.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical problem-solving skills.

Excellent communications skills.

A need to continuously upskill.

Have a “can do” attitude to any type of work that needs to be done.

Able to balance work and life.

