US and India lead in blockchain talent

Since its inception over a decade ago, the blockchain sector has expanded rapidly and, with the rise in the popularity of digital currencies, the demand for blockchain talent has increased significantly.

According to TradingPlatforms.com, the worldwide blockchain talent pool in 2022 increased by 76% year over year, with US and India leading the way.

“It’s no surprise that the US and India lead the way in blockchain talent growth,” says Edith Reads, analyst at TradingPlatforms. “Both countries have a strong presence in the tech sector and are home to some of the world’s leading universities. Furthermore, the US has a well-established financial sector, which is increasingly turning to blockchain technology to streamline processes and reduce costs.”

The demand for blockchain talent is far outstripping the supply. “The rapid growth in job postings is a direct result of the increasing adoption of blockchain technology by businesses across a wide range of industries,” says Reads. “As more and more companies begin to explore the potential of blockchain, they are facing a severe shortage of qualified personnel. This is likely to lead to significant salary increases for those with the necessary skills.”

Blockchain is keen on hiring quality assurance analysts, compliance specialists, and cryptologic technicians. The growing occupations show that the blockchain is shifting from finance to technical sectors. There is a lot of research to ensure that the technology continues to grow so that several sectors can adopt it.

Decentralised finance is a critical area that made blockchain famous. However, several sub-sectors are driving it up. Medical departments, for example, are using blockchains to exchange information with patients without hospital visits.