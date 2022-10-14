UX/UI Project Manager – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We??re on the hunt to find a talented, multi-skilled UX/UI project manager. If you have a passion for breaking down complex tasks into manageable chunks, managing scope, timelines, quality and team morale then this role is for you.

This position is a hybrid project manager role that requires both waterfall and agile delivery management skills and understanding (PMBOK / PRINCE2 & Scrum / Kanban).

Together with your experience in agile and waterfall project delivery, we??ll help boost your career and skills development with our team of delivery professionals, leaders and mentors. You will be expected to run up to 3 projects concurrently using either waterfall of agile techniques (depending on the clients requirements) and will be responsible for ensuring that projects are effectively governed and delivered upon.

Skills and Experience:

Certificate in Project Management, Scrum or Kanban.

2-5 years’ experience

Key Accountabilities:

Planning Flight Plan Creation Product Grooming Acceptance Criteria Identification Quality Criteria Identification Product Backlog Creation Release Planning

Team Management Onboarding Role adoption Facilitation Delegation Requirements sharing / unpacking Approach planning Delegation Delivery tracking Identifies and manages team tensions

Decision Making Prioritisation Time, quality and budget allocations and tolerances

Stakeholder Management Define an agreed vision Agree approach / methodology Roadmap creation Status reporting Expectation management Communicate vision and progress Escalate and resolve issues

Delivery Management Project Approach Scope Management Project Governance Project Documentation Risk Management Time Management Budget Management Quality Management Change Management Integration Management Timesheet Management Profitability Management Project Reporting Project Ceremony Management Internal Project Kick Off External Project Kick Off Daily Stand Up Requirements Unpacking / Grooming Work Stage / Sprint Planning Work Review / Demos Approach Review / Retrospective (continuous improvement) Internal Project Closure External Project Closure Stakeholder Engagements Project Boards / Stakeholder Steerco Project Log Management Document decisions Identify and track Risks Identify and track Issues Identify and track Assumptions Identify and track Dependencies



Personality and Attributes:

Have a relentless drive for excellence.

Put people first.

Be a resourceful problem solver.

Be willing to pioneer change if something isn??t working.

Be able to seamlessly move between big picture and detail when required.

