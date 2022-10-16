IT Auditor

Our client is looking for an exceptional IT Auditor to join their dynamic team.

Duties:

Operational:

Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.

Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.

Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.

Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.

Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.

Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.

Complete action plans on file.

Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.

Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.

Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.

Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.

Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).

Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Minimum Requirements:

Knowledgeable in:

IT General Controls

Application Controls

Technical Infrastructure

Project and Programme Management

Cyber and Information Security

Data Assurance, Data Analytics, continuous auditing via Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs): advantageous

Qualification:

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)

CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)

Experience:

2+ years audit experience.

IT General Control Reviews.

Application control reviews.

Experience with regards to the following would be deemed as an advantage (and could be required for career progression): Internal controls Risk management framework (COSO) IT General Control reviews Application Control reviews Corporate and IT governance IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems) CAATs / data analytics Cyber and information security Computer literacy



The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):

Studying towards or in possession of relevant Bachelors or Honours Degree

Financial Services experience

