IT Auditor – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 16, 2022

Our client is looking for an exceptional IT Auditor to join their dynamic team.
Duties:
Operational:

  • Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
  • Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
  • Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.
  • Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
  • Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.
  • Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.
  • Complete action plans on file.
  • Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.
  • Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.
  • Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.
  • Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.
  • Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).
  • Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Minimum Requirements:

Knowledgeable in:

  • IT General Controls
  • Application Controls
  • Technical Infrastructure
  • Project and Programme Management
  • Cyber and Information Security
  • Data Assurance, Data Analytics, continuous auditing via Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs): advantageous

Qualification:

  • B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
  • CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)

Experience:

  • 2+ years audit experience.
  • IT General Control Reviews.
  • Application control reviews.
  • Experience with regards to the following would be deemed as an advantage (and could be required for career progression):
    • Internal controls
    • Risk management framework (COSO)
    • IT General Control reviews
    • Application Control reviews
    • Corporate and IT governance
    • IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
    • CAATs / data analytics
    • Cyber and information security
    • Computer literacy

The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):

  • Studying towards or in possession of relevant Bachelors or Honours Degree
  • Financial Services experience

