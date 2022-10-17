Agile Master at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client within the automotive space seeks an Intermediate Agile Master who has atleast 3 years’ experience within the IT/Software DevOps Industry.
Location: Gauteng
Work model: Hybrid
Essential skills required:
- Ability to manage a technical team using Agile Methodologies
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and improving transparency.
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.). Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team within the Agile Working Methodology
- Ability to interdependently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal & organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (Both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks and be willing to work on weekends and public holidays for the implementation of operation (IT Support) related tasks.
- Engage with foreign customers with consideration for cultural differences/languages.
Qualification and experience required:
- 2-5 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
- At least 3 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry
- IT/Business degree
- At least two of the following:
o Professional Scrum Master IIITM
o Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master® (scrumalliance.org)
o Certified SAFe® program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
o Certified SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
o Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
o Certified SAFe Release Train Engineer (scaledagile.com)
- MS Office tool (Excel, Word, project, Viso & PowerPoint) and JIRA/Confluence
Role and responsibilities:
- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/Sub-Products up to Domain level.
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
- Aligns within broader teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.
- Assists with the internal and external communication and improving transparency.
- Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element.
- Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management.
- Assists with the project and team coordination tasks when required.
- Creates Effort Estimation/Offers based on business requirements.
- Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
- Daily use of the Agile tool chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
Desired Skills:
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/sun-Products up to Domain level