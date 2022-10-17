Agile Master at Sabenza IT

Oct 17, 2022

Our client within the automotive space seeks an Intermediate Agile Master who has atleast 3 years’ experience within the IT/Software DevOps Industry.

Location: Gauteng
Work model: Hybrid

Essential skills required:

  • Ability to manage a technical team using Agile Methodologies
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and improving transparency.
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.). Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team within the Agile Working Methodology
  • Ability to interdependently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Excellent interpersonal & organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (Both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks and be willing to work on weekends and public holidays for the implementation of operation (IT Support) related tasks.
  • Engage with foreign customers with consideration for cultural differences/languages.

Qualification and experience required:

  • 2-5 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team
  • At least 3 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry
  • IT/Business degree
  • At least two of the following:

o Professional Scrum Master IIITM
o Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master® (scrumalliance.org)
o Certified SAFe® program Consultant (scaledagile.com)
o Certified SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
o Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
o Certified SAFe Release Train Engineer (scaledagile.com)

  • MS Office tool (Excel, Word, project, Viso & PowerPoint) and JIRA/Confluence

Role and responsibilities:

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters
  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/Sub-Products up to Domain level.
  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices
  • Aligns within broader teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.
  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.
  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.
  • Assists with the internal and external communication and improving transparency.
  • Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element.
  • Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management.
  • Assists with the project and team coordination tasks when required.
  • Creates Effort Estimation/Offers based on business requirements.
  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
  • Daily use of the Agile tool chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Desired Skills:

  • minimum 2 years experience working in more than 1 Agile team
  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/sun-Products up to Domain level

