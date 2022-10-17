Agile Master at Sabenza IT

Our client within the automotive space seeks an Intermediate Agile Master who has atleast 3 years’ experience within the IT/Software DevOps Industry.

Location: Gauteng

Work model: Hybrid

Essential skills required:

Ability to manage a technical team using Agile Methodologies

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and improving transparency.

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques in the Scrum approach (e.g., numerous Burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.). Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team within the Agile Working Methodology

Ability to interdependently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal & organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (Both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Flexibility to take up different tasks and be willing to work on weekends and public holidays for the implementation of operation (IT Support) related tasks.

Engage with foreign customers with consideration for cultural differences/languages.

Qualification and experience required:

2-5 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 3 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry

IT/Business degree

At least two of the following:

o Professional Scrum Master IIITM

o Certified Scrum Professional – Scrum Master® (scrumalliance.org)

o Certified SAFe® program Consultant (scaledagile.com)

o Certified SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

o Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

o Certified SAFe Release Train Engineer (scaledagile.com)

MS Office tool (Excel, Word, project, Viso & PowerPoint) and JIRA/Confluence

Role and responsibilities:

Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/Sub-Products up to Domain level.

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices

Aligns within broader teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

Assists with the internal and external communication and improving transparency.

Demonstrates the status/performance of the team as a key element.

Supports the Product Owner with grooming processes and product backlog management.

Assists with the project and team coordination tasks when required.

Creates Effort Estimation/Offers based on business requirements.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile tool chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Desired Skills:

minimum 2 years experience working in more than 1 Agile team

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/sun-Products up to Domain level

Learn more/Apply for this position