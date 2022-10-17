Application Development Team Leader Web at AVBOB

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT TEAM LEADER WEB.

The above-mentioned position is within the Application Development Department. The Application Development Team Leader will be responsible for providing strategic technical direction and manage multiple technical teams responsible for the technical delivery of the full development lifecycle; all product features and support and maintenance related tasks in respect of the core applications. This role requires oversight of the ongoing drive to increase efficiency, optimisation, innovation and people development in these environments.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Leading a team of web developers while providing guidance on technical issues.

Designing and developing front-end and back-end web architectures

Maintenance and support of existing web and mobile applications

Participating in the design and development of new systems throughout the entire project lifecycle

Assist the team in defining and working from requirements and specifications to modify/enhance existing production software

Development of new production software

Monitor progress against agreed-upon timelines, including collaboration with the Project Manager.

Liaise with relevant internal departments or stakeholders that might impact the ability to deliver quality software in a timeous manner to remove any issues and keep on track with delivery commitments.

Manage the planning process to derive delivery timelines.

Effectively and comprehensively communicate a detailed understanding of the business’ expectation by the team, to the team, including 3rd parties, as defined in the specifications throughout the SDLC.

Adherence by the team to prescribed quality (as defined by IT Standards & Governance) during all the phases of the SDLC (i.e., functional design, technical design, code reviews and integration testing, etc.).

Designing, coding, testing, debugging and documenting application features and changes

Participating in activities that ensure the successful use of these systems

Design, develop, and implement development standards and architecture principles.

Modify existing programs as part of software maintenance.

Responsible for adoption and enhancements in software integration and API management

Monitor the ongoing performance of web applications

Set in place tools, routines, processes and metrics for monitoring uptime and performance against contracted SLA.

Implementation of agreed security standards within the software solution.

Overall responsibility to ensure regulatory requirements are addressed according to agreed compliance standards.

Provide documentation of enhancements and modifications performed as part of software maintenance/enhancements.

Build, manage and maintain productive and beneficial key business and third party relationships.

Responsible for empowering development team members to work across traditional organisational boundaries.

Manage the changing people challenges such as fluidity of resources, remote working, different development needs.

Promote team collaboration and innovation, sharing of knowledge, tools, code and practices.

Build and develop a flexible and change accepting culture within the Software Development environment.

Create a collective of shared knowledge and expertise and common identity through teamwork and experience sharing.

Lead, manage and drive accountability and ownership amongst team members for personal development, including goal plans.

QUALIFICATION REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science (Ideally an Honours Degree).

Certifications in in Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, JavaScript / AJAX, Responsive design) and Mobile technologies (IOS, Android), React Native.

Certifications in Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API, SOAP, REST, XML).

Experience in [URL Removed] Frameworks and Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services.

Experience in Data Architecture and Database System Design.

Experience in Agile Scrum and Waterfall SDLC methodologies.

Experience in DevSecOps

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

6 -10 years relevant experience as a web and mobile development team leader

Leading and working in an Agile Development environment

Using technical skills to support and guide a Technical team to establish priorities and successfully manage deliverables

Strong customer facing and technical resolution skills

Able to positively influence peers cross-organizationally

Experience in all phases of systems development and implementation (SDLC phases)

Solid project management and analysis skills

Team and customer service oriented

Using leadership to influence in other areas

Write and maintain documentation, instruction, and procedure guides

Work with customer(s) to correct errors and debug software and systems

Strong knowledge of:

Natural

NATURALOne

Natural Engineer

Entire/X

Webmethods or Integration Server

Adabas

Online & batch processing

Experience with JIRA, GIT and Microsoft TFS are helpful

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Should possess good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Works on multiple applications.

People Management and development practices and principles.

Stakeholder Management.

Develops innovative and creative output based on interpretation and analysis.

Provides design and documentation at an application level.

Business analysis and design.

Excellent Communication Skills

Decision making skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing skills

Quality Assurance Skills

Minimum 10 years of experience in the development and the implementation of technologies – Natural

Modernising environment and applications

Desired Skills:

NATURALOne

Entire/X

HTML5

CSS3

JAVASCRIPT

JQUERY

BOOTSTRAP

DEVSECOPS

AGILE SCRUM

