AWS Cloud Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 17, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Auotmotive giants is looking for a Expert AWS Cloud Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • At least 5 – 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as Node.js and Java
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred)
  • AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework
  • API Gateway, CloudWatch
  • EC2
  • Docker
  • Scripting languages such as JavaScript / TypeScript / Python / other
  • Linux / Bash

JSON

  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • LaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs or Virtual networks, including communication with on premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Continuous Integration
  • Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible), Puppet

Monitoring and log analytics, Inspecting app & cloud logs

Desired Skills:

  • Microservices Architecture
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Container Architecture
  • AWS Serverless Framework
  • API Gateway
  • CloudWatch
  • EC2
  • Docker
  • Javascript
  • TypeScript
  • Python
  • Linux / Bash
  • JSON
  • LaaS
  • Continuous Integration
  • Continuous Delivery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

