AWS Cloud Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Auotmotive giants is looking for a Expert AWS Cloud Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 5 – 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as Node.js and Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred)
- AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework
- API Gateway, CloudWatch
- EC2
- Docker
- Scripting languages such as JavaScript / TypeScript / Python / other
- Linux / Bash
JSON
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- LaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs or Virtual networks, including communication with on premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration
- Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible), Puppet
Monitoring and log analytics, Inspecting app & cloud logs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years