AWS Cloud Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Auotmotive giants is looking for a Expert AWS Cloud Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 5 – 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as Node.js and Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred)

AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework

API Gateway, CloudWatch

EC2

Docker

Scripting languages such as JavaScript / TypeScript / Python / other

Linux / Bash

JSON

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

LaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs or Virtual networks, including communication with on premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration

Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible), Puppet

Monitoring and log analytics, Inspecting app & cloud logs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

