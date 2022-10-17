Business Analyst at Codeplex Software (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are an established insurance software vendor looking for a dynamic business analyst to join our team.

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Interact with clients and gather business requirements

Produce process flows, business and functional specifications

Interact with our technical team and understand and contribute to solution design

Design Test Cases and perform End to End testing including integration testing

You will need to have the following abilities and skills to perform this role:

Excellent communication and documentation skills

Be very detail oriented

Knowledge and experience of SDLC

Ability to manage scope and stakeholder expectations

Ability to work under pressure and multitask when necessary

Be a proactive team player who can also work independently when required

Minimum requirements /qualifications:

IT qualification – BSc Comp Sci/IT, Bcom IT, BA diploma, any other equivalent IT qualification will be considered

At least 3 years of business or systems analysis experience

Insurance business knowledge would be advantageous

Testing experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

To-be process

Workshop Facilitation

Requirements elicitation

Requirement Gathering

User Acceptance Testing

MS Visio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

