Business Analyst at Codeplex Software (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are an established insurance software vendor looking for a dynamic business analyst to join our team.
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Interact with clients and gather business requirements
- Produce process flows, business and functional specifications
- Interact with our technical team and understand and contribute to solution design
- Design Test Cases and perform End to End testing including integration testing
You will need to have the following abilities and skills to perform this role:
- Excellent communication and documentation skills
- Be very detail oriented
- Knowledge and experience of SDLC
- Ability to manage scope and stakeholder expectations
- Ability to work under pressure and multitask when necessary
- Be a proactive team player who can also work independently when required
Minimum requirements /qualifications:
- IT qualification – BSc Comp Sci/IT, Bcom IT, BA diploma, any other equivalent IT qualification will be considered
- At least 3 years of business or systems analysis experience
- Insurance business knowledge would be advantageous
- Testing experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- To-be process
- Workshop Facilitation
- Requirements elicitation
- Requirement Gathering
- User Acceptance Testing
- MS Visio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis