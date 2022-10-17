Business Analyst at Codeplex Software (Pty) Ltd

Oct 17, 2022

We are an established insurance software vendor looking for a dynamic business analyst to join our team.

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Interact with clients and gather business requirements
  • Produce process flows, business and functional specifications
  • Interact with our technical team and understand and contribute to solution design
  • Design Test Cases and perform End to End testing including integration testing

You will need to have the following abilities and skills to perform this role:

  • Excellent communication and documentation skills
  • Be very detail oriented
  • Knowledge and experience of SDLC
  • Ability to manage scope and stakeholder expectations
  • Ability to work under pressure and multitask when necessary
  • Be a proactive team player who can also work independently when required

Minimum requirements /qualifications:

  • IT qualification – BSc Comp Sci/IT, Bcom IT, BA diploma, any other equivalent IT qualification will be considered
  • At least 3 years of business or systems analysis experience
  • Insurance business knowledge would be advantageous
  • Testing experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • To-be process
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Requirement Gathering
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • MS Visio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

