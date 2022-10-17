Business Systems Analyst

What You Will Be Doing.

Manage and account for the complete ERP system environment as well as the integration between ERP and all relevant systems that include:

Business Process Analysis.

System Analysis.

External Service Provider Management.

User Support & Training.

Report Development.

Replacement of Outdated Systems.

System Rule Management.

What You Should Have.

Minimum Qualifications.

B. Science or B. Com Degree in Information Systems of Related Discipline.

Experience.

Minimum 10-years IT experience in corporate integrated system environment including experience in: Business Process Analysis – System Analysis – Design and ERP system management.

Experience in the Following Will Be Advantageous.

Epicor ERP System – MS SQL- Advanced MS Excel – Ms Project – Ms Visio.

Knowledge.

– Understanding of Business & Business Processes – ERP System & Relevant Software – Hardware – Network Knowledge & Understanding.

Desired Skills:

Leadership/Management

Analystical

Communication

Planning And Organising

Problem Solving

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is a South African global wire and steel manufacturing group of companies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

