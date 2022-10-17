Business Systems Analyst

Oct 17, 2022

What You Will Be Doing.
Manage and account for the complete ERP system environment as well as the integration between ERP and all relevant systems that include:

  • Business Process Analysis.
  • System Analysis.
  • Project Management.
  • Database Management.
  • System Operations Administration.
  • External Service Provider Management.
  • User Support & Training.
  • Report Development.
  • Replacement of Outdated Systems.
  • System Rule Management.

What You Should Have.
Minimum Qualifications.

  • B. Science or B. Com Degree in Information Systems of Related Discipline.

Experience.

  • Minimum 10-years IT experience in corporate integrated system environment including experience in: Business Process Analysis – System Analysis – Design and ERP system management.

Experience in the Following Will Be Advantageous.

  • Epicor ERP System – MS SQL- Advanced MS Excel – Ms Project – Ms Visio.

Knowledge.
– Understanding of Business & Business Processes – ERP System & Relevant Software – Hardware – Network Knowledge & Understanding.

Desired Skills:

  • Leadership/Management
  • Analystical
  • Communication
  • Planning And Organising
  • Problem Solving
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is a South African global wire and steel manufacturing group of companies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

