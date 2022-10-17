Business Systems Analyst

What You Will Be Doing.
Manage and account for the complete ERP system environment as well as the integration between ERP and all relevant systems that include:
- Business Process Analysis.
- System Analysis.
- Project Management.
- Database Management.
- System Operations Administration.
- External Service Provider Management.
- User Support & Training.
- Report Development.
- Replacement of Outdated Systems.
- System Rule Management.
What You Should Have.
Minimum Qualifications.
- B. Science or B. Com Degree in Information Systems of Related Discipline.
Experience.
- Minimum 10-years IT experience in corporate integrated system environment including experience in: Business Process Analysis – System Analysis – Design and ERP system management.
Experience in the Following Will Be Advantageous.
- Epicor ERP System – MS SQL- Advanced MS Excel – Ms Project – Ms Visio.
Knowledge.
– Understanding of Business & Business Processes – ERP System & Relevant Software – Hardware – Network Knowledge & Understanding.
Desired Skills:
- Leadership/Management
- Analystical
- Communication
- Planning And Organising
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The employer is a South African global wire and steel manufacturing group of companies.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid