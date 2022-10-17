CX Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Purpose of the Position
- To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for TechMod from a CX Design perspective, ensuring that process definitions, business rules and requirements take into account the required successful customer outcomes and best state customer journeys
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Essential
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
- Relevant Qualification in Customer Experience Design (CPPM from IQ Business preferrable)
Qualification Preferred
- Post Graduate Degree in Technology / Information Management
- SAFe Agile certification
Experience
- A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
- Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
- Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design
- Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
- Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
- Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
- Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
- Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):
- Identification of personas as input to CX Design
- Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
- Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
- Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
- Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
- Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
o Participate and contribute in solution design sessions
Key Accountabilities:
