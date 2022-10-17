Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Please note: This is a fully remote position, but there are offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg if you want to hang with the team on occassion.

Please check the salary scale offered to ensure it’s in line with your experience.

Benefits: R15 000 p/a learning budget, performance bonus, 20 days annual leave, study leave, laptop.

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.

They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams, and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling in a fast-paced, high performance environment.

You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments. You’re adaptable, solutions-driven, have the ability to consult with clients and a deep passion for data science.

You have a mix of the following:

A strong degree in either physics, mathematics or statistics

Solid experience in a consulting environment

You are technically inclined

Depth of experience with, and fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem

A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena

The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment

Adaptability and the ability to translate problems into tangible solutions

Desired Skills:

Python

Machine Learning

AI

consulting experience

problem solving skills.

Adaptable

Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

performance bonus

learning budget

study leave

20 days leave

fully remote work

laptop

Learn more/Apply for this position