Database Administrator at Ntice Search

Oct 17, 2022

Our client, a well established security service provider, is looking for a Database Administrator to join their team in Selby, Johannesburg. You would be responsible for the maintenance of database management systems, including drawing up of database diagrams, security management, back-up, performance tuning and providing user support for database users.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Liaise with Business Analysts, to determine the most appropriate way, of affecting changes required by business in the various reports and database structures.
  • Provide all levels of support telephonically to centres country wide.
  • Provide all levels of support to Software Developers, Business Analysts in order to resolve queries around data inconsistencies.
  • Ensure database backups are successfully executed, as per schedules. Frequent tests to be performed to ensure database backups can be successfully restored.
  • Proactively determine the root causes of issues experienced and raised by users.
  • Investigate the impact of changes, proposed, in the databases, due to changes required in applications.
  • Ensures processes are adhered to with regard to administering user profiles and access rights.
  • Ensure that installation documents are maintained at all times.
  • Apply prescribed standards consistently when installing database software.
  • Replication, indexing, performance tuning etc
  • Apply industry standards to database development, normalising structures etc

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 years experience working with SQL databases and management thereof
  • At least 2 years working experience on DB2 databases.
  • Travel to business centres as required.
  • Work overtime when required.
  • Relevant IT diploma/ degree
  • Certified In SQL, DB2 and Oracle
  • Exposure to ISA (highly advantageous)

Key Skills

  • Time Management
  • Customer/ Service Orientation and Customer Intimacy
  • Sense making of Information:
  • Analytical- and Critical Thinking Ability
  • Corporate Governance

Desired Skills:

  • Database
  • Administrator
  • IT

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.