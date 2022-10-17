Database Administrator at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a well established security service provider, is looking for a Database Administrator to join their team in Selby, Johannesburg. You would be responsible for the maintenance of database management systems, including drawing up of database diagrams, security management, back-up, performance tuning and providing user support for database users.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Liaise with Business Analysts, to determine the most appropriate way, of affecting changes required by business in the various reports and database structures.

Provide all levels of support telephonically to centres country wide.

Provide all levels of support to Software Developers, Business Analysts in order to resolve queries around data inconsistencies.

Ensure database backups are successfully executed, as per schedules. Frequent tests to be performed to ensure database backups can be successfully restored.

Proactively determine the root causes of issues experienced and raised by users.

Investigate the impact of changes, proposed, in the databases, due to changes required in applications.

Ensures processes are adhered to with regard to administering user profiles and access rights.

Ensure that installation documents are maintained at all times.

Apply prescribed standards consistently when installing database software.

Replication, indexing, performance tuning etc

Apply industry standards to database development, normalising structures etc

Minimum Requirements:

3 years experience working with SQL databases and management thereof

At least 2 years working experience on DB2 databases.

Travel to business centres as required.

Work overtime when required.

Relevant IT diploma/ degree

Certified In SQL, DB2 and Oracle

Exposure to ISA (highly advantageous)

Key Skills

Time Management

Customer/ Service Orientation and Customer Intimacy

Sense making of Information:

Analytical- and Critical Thinking Ability

Corporate Governance

Desired Skills:

Database

Administrator

IT

