Database Administrator at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a well established security service provider, is looking for a Database Administrator to join their team in Selby, Johannesburg. You would be responsible for the maintenance of database management systems, including drawing up of database diagrams, security management, back-up, performance tuning and providing user support for database users.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Liaise with Business Analysts, to determine the most appropriate way, of affecting changes required by business in the various reports and database structures.
- Provide all levels of support telephonically to centres country wide.
- Provide all levels of support to Software Developers, Business Analysts in order to resolve queries around data inconsistencies.
- Ensure database backups are successfully executed, as per schedules. Frequent tests to be performed to ensure database backups can be successfully restored.
- Proactively determine the root causes of issues experienced and raised by users.
- Investigate the impact of changes, proposed, in the databases, due to changes required in applications.
- Ensures processes are adhered to with regard to administering user profiles and access rights.
- Ensure that installation documents are maintained at all times.
- Apply prescribed standards consistently when installing database software.
- Replication, indexing, performance tuning etc
- Apply industry standards to database development, normalising structures etc
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 years experience working with SQL databases and management thereof
- At least 2 years working experience on DB2 databases.
- Travel to business centres as required.
- Work overtime when required.
- Relevant IT diploma/ degree
- Certified In SQL, DB2 and Oracle
- Exposure to ISA (highly advantageous)
Key Skills
- Time Management
- Customer/ Service Orientation and Customer Intimacy
- Sense making of Information:
- Analytical- and Critical Thinking Ability
- Corporate Governance
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Administrator
- IT