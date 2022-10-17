IT Auditor (Senior)

Our client is looking for an exceptional Senior IT Auditor to join their dynamic team.
Duties:
Operational
- Ensure audits are performed in line with Audit Methodology.
- Provide feedback to Audit Management on the planning, execution and reporting of the audits.
- Obtain input from the Audit Management relating to risks associated with the audit topic.
- Ensuring that all risks are addressed for the specific audit engagements.
- Follow up with Group Risk, Compliance and Forensics on any pertinent issues affecting a particular audit.
- Defining the purpose, scope and audit approach of each audit for assigned areas of audit coverage.
- Assist Audit Management in determining the scope of Internal Audit assignments.
- Prepare engagement letter for review by Audit Management.
- Prepare/review the Audit Planning Memorandum (APM).
- Prepare/review approved system descriptions, walkthroughs and/or process flow diagrams and address/raise review notes where applicable.
- Prepare/review risks and controls matrix (RACM) and address/raise review notes where applicable.
- Prepare/review test procedures and address/raise review notes where applicable.
- Obtain approval from Audit management with regards to any changes to RACM, audit test procedures / sample sizes.
- Perform testing and document working papers on Audit Software where applicable.
- Review working papers on Audit Software (performed by IT Auditors) and raise review notes where applicable.
- Prepare/review the Audit Finalisation Checklist at the end of an audit.
- Close day to day supervision of the IT Auditors and process of work.
- Provide regular progress updates (at least weekly) on audit assignments.
- Keep track of the budget and timesheets on a weekly basis and submit to Audit Management.
- Escalate in timely manner to Audit Management if deadlines are not going to be achieved.
- Escalate cases where feedback is not received.
- Advise Audit Management immediately of any problems experienced on an audit section.
- Monitoring of the quality of work performed by the audit team and taking corrective action (where applicable).
- Provide training and supervision to audit team in order to ensure that that the required audit objectives are met and that adequate practical coverage is achieved.
- Ultimately responsible for quality of audit files (MK or other).
- Proactively take on additional tasks as requested by Audit Manager.
- Provide meaningful input and monitor the effective and timely implementation of management actions to address any control weaknesses identified through risk profiling, risk events and control self- assessment.
Minimum Requirements:
Knowledgeable in:
- IT General Controls
- Application Controls
- Technical Infrastructure
- Data Assurance
- Project and Programme Management.
- Cyber and Information Security
- Keep abreast with current trends and improve the audit methodology and approach.
Qualifications
- B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
- CIA / CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned is required)
Experience
- 4+ years audit experience
- Solid IT audit experience with a broad range of exposure to all aspects of business planning, systems analysis and application development
- Experience in conducting financial, operational or IT audits.
- Essential knowledge:
- Internal Controls
- Risk management framework (COSO)
- IT General Control reviews
- Application Control reviews
- Internal controls
- Corporate and IT governance
- IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
- CAATs / data analytics
- Cyber and information security
- Computer literacy
Please Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- auditor
- IT Auditor
- Snr IT Auditor
- IT Auditing