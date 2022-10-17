IT Auditor (Senior)

Oct 17, 2022

Our client is looking for an exceptional Senior IT Auditor to join their dynamic team.
Duties:

Operational

  • Ensure audits are performed in line with Audit Methodology.
  • Provide feedback to Audit Management on the planning, execution and reporting of the audits.
  • Obtain input from the Audit Management relating to risks associated with the audit topic.
  • Ensuring that all risks are addressed for the specific audit engagements.
  • Follow up with Group Risk, Compliance and Forensics on any pertinent issues affecting a particular audit.
  • Defining the purpose, scope and audit approach of each audit for assigned areas of audit coverage.
  • Assist Audit Management in determining the scope of Internal Audit assignments.
  • Prepare engagement letter for review by Audit Management.
  • Prepare/review the Audit Planning Memorandum (APM).
  • Prepare/review approved system descriptions, walkthroughs and/or process flow diagrams and address/raise review notes where applicable.
  • Prepare/review risks and controls matrix (RACM) and address/raise review notes where applicable.
  • Prepare/review test procedures and address/raise review notes where applicable.
  • Obtain approval from Audit management with regards to any changes to RACM, audit test procedures / sample sizes.
  • Perform testing and document working papers on Audit Software where applicable.
  • Review working papers on Audit Software (performed by IT Auditors) and raise review notes where applicable.
  • Prepare/review the Audit Finalisation Checklist at the end of an audit.
  • Close day to day supervision of the IT Auditors and process of work.
  • Provide regular progress updates (at least weekly) on audit assignments.
  • Keep track of the budget and timesheets on a weekly basis and submit to Audit Management.
  • Escalate in timely manner to Audit Management if deadlines are not going to be achieved.
  • Escalate cases where feedback is not received.
  • Advise Audit Management immediately of any problems experienced on an audit section.
  • Monitoring of the quality of work performed by the audit team and taking corrective action (where applicable).
  • Provide training and supervision to audit team in order to ensure that that the required audit objectives are met and that adequate practical coverage is achieved.
  • Ultimately responsible for quality of audit files (MK or other).
  • Proactively take on additional tasks as requested by Audit Manager.
  • Provide meaningful input and monitor the effective and timely implementation of management actions to address any control weaknesses identified through risk profiling, risk events and control self- assessment.

Minimum Requirements:

Knowledgeable in:

  • IT General Controls
  • Application Controls
  • Technical Infrastructure
  • Data Assurance
  • Project and Programme Management.
  • Cyber and Information Security

  • Keep abreast with current trends and improve the audit methodology and approach.

Qualifications

  • B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
  • CIA / CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned is required)

Experience

  • 4+ years audit experience
    • Solid IT audit experience with a broad range of exposure to all aspects of business planning, systems analysis and application development

  • Experience in conducting financial, operational or IT audits.

  • Essential knowledge:

    • Internal Controls
    • Risk management framework (COSO)
    • IT General Control reviews
    • Application Control reviews
    • Internal controls
    • Corporate and IT governance
    • IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
    • CAATs / data analytics
    • Cyber and information security
    • Computer literacy

