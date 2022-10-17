IT Auditor (Senior)

Duties:



Operational

Ensure audits are performed in line with Audit Methodology.

Provide feedback to Audit Management on the planning, execution and reporting of the audits.

Obtain input from the Audit Management relating to risks associated with the audit topic.

Ensuring that all risks are addressed for the specific audit engagements.

Follow up with Group Risk, Compliance and Forensics on any pertinent issues affecting a particular audit.

Defining the purpose, scope and audit approach of each audit for assigned areas of audit coverage.

Assist Audit Management in determining the scope of Internal Audit assignments.

Prepare engagement letter for review by Audit Management.

Prepare/review the Audit Planning Memorandum (APM).

Prepare/review approved system descriptions, walkthroughs and/or process flow diagrams and address/raise review notes where applicable.

Prepare/review risks and controls matrix (RACM) and address/raise review notes where applicable.

Prepare/review test procedures and address/raise review notes where applicable.

Obtain approval from Audit management with regards to any changes to RACM, audit test procedures / sample sizes.

Perform testing and document working papers on Audit Software where applicable.

Review working papers on Audit Software (performed by IT Auditors) and raise review notes where applicable.

Prepare/review the Audit Finalisation Checklist at the end of an audit.

Close day to day supervision of the IT Auditors and process of work.

Provide regular progress updates (at least weekly) on audit assignments.

Keep track of the budget and timesheets on a weekly basis and submit to Audit Management.

Escalate in timely manner to Audit Management if deadlines are not going to be achieved.

Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Advise Audit Management immediately of any problems experienced on an audit section.

Monitoring of the quality of work performed by the audit team and taking corrective action (where applicable).

Provide training and supervision to audit team in order to ensure that that the required audit objectives are met and that adequate practical coverage is achieved.

Ultimately responsible for quality of audit files (MK or other).

Proactively take on additional tasks as requested by Audit Manager.

Provide meaningful input and monitor the effective and timely implementation of management actions to address any control weaknesses identified through risk profiling, risk events and control self- assessment.

Minimum Requirements:

Knowledgeable in:

IT General Controls

Application Controls

Technical Infrastructure

Data Assurance

Project and Programme Management.

Cyber and Information Security

Keep abreast with current trends and improve the audit methodology and approach.

Qualifications

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)

CIA / CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned is required)

Experience

4+ years audit experience

Solid IT audit experience with a broad range of exposure to all aspects of business planning, systems analysis and application development

Experience in conducting financial, operational or IT audits.

Essential knowledge:

Internal Controls



Risk management framework (COSO)



IT General Control reviews



Application Control reviews



Internal controls



Corporate and IT governance



IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)



CAATs / data analytics



Cyber and information security



Computer literacy

