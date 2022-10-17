IT Delivery Manager

Technical Delivery Manager role
Requirements:
- 5 years’ experience in:-
- Leading the technical project delivery of complex enterprise application systems, distributed applications, web applications, and system integration solutions
- Using SDLC multiple development methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, etc.
- Working with technology vendors
Academic background:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, engineering or business administration
- Microsoft Office Suite at an Advanced Level
Desired Skills:
- project delivery
- SDLC
- Agile
- waterfall
- enterprise applications
- Delivery management
About The Employer:
Location: Selby, Johannesburg