IT Delivery Manager – Gauteng Selby

Oct 17, 2022

Technical Delivery Manager role

Requirements:

  • 5 years’ experience in:-
  • Leading the technical project delivery of complex enterprise application systems, distributed applications, web applications, and system integration solutions
  • Using SDLC multiple development methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, etc.
  • Working with technology vendors

Academic background:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, engineering or business administration
  • Microsoft Office Suite at an Advanced Level

Desired Skills:

  • project delivery
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • waterfall
  • enterprise applications
  • Delivery management

About The Employer:

Location: Selby, Johannesburg

