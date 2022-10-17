IT Operations Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 17, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Auotmotive giants is looking for a IT Operations Expert to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Excellent skills in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, Bit-Bucket) to the level of providing advanced hands-on coaching in these components
  • Solid IT Infrastructure knowledge, such as PostgreSQL, Payara, Glassfish.
  • General understanding in various Cloud solutions, such as AWS and serverless computing and architecture implementation.
  • General IT Security compliance understanding.

In-depth knowledge of Change, Incident, problem ITPM Knowledge.

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • X-Ray
  • Bit-Bucket

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

