IT Operations Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Auotmotive giants is looking for a IT Operations Expert to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent skills in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, Bit-Bucket) to the level of providing advanced hands-on coaching in these components

Solid IT Infrastructure knowledge, such as PostgreSQL, Payara, Glassfish.

General understanding in various Cloud solutions, such as AWS and serverless computing and architecture implementation.

General IT Security compliance understanding.

In-depth knowledge of Change, Incident, problem ITPM Knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

X-Ray

Bit-Bucket

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

