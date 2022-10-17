IT Operations Specialist

One of South Africa’s leading Auotmotive giants is looking for a IT Operations Expert to join their team on a hybrid working model.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent skills in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, Bit-Bucket) to the level of providing advanced hands-on coaching in these components
- Solid IT Infrastructure knowledge, such as PostgreSQL, Payara, Glassfish.
- General understanding in various Cloud solutions, such as AWS and serverless computing and architecture implementation.
- General IT Security compliance understanding.
In-depth knowledge of Change, Incident, problem ITPM Knowledge.
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Confluence
- X-Ray
- Bit-Bucket
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years