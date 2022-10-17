IT Security Analyst

Our Client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Senior Cyber Security Analyst to join their Team.
Requirements:
- 5 years of experience in Cybersecurity, engineering, or security vulnerability remediation
- In-depth knowledge of MS Azure security platform (MS Intune / DRM / O365 Security)
- In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defence including APT;
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes
- Extensive knowledge of Cybersecurity tools, processes, and methodologies
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar;
- Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE are preferred
Desired Skills:
- cybersecurity
- cissp
- ms azure
- O365
- Information security
About The Employer:
Drive vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments providing findings to the Head of the department.
Monitor, analyse, and detect Cyber events and incidents within information systems and networks.
Consult on integrated, dynamic Cyber defence and leverage Cybersecurity solutions