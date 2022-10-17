IT Security Analyst

Our Client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Senior Cyber Security Analyst to join their Team.

Requirements:

5 years of experience in Cybersecurity, engineering, or security vulnerability remediation

In-depth knowledge of MS Azure security platform (MS Intune / DRM / O365 Security)

In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defence including APT;

Knowledge of Cybersecurity technical assessments, standards, tools, and processes

Extensive knowledge of Cybersecurity tools, processes, and methodologies

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar;

Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE are preferred

Desired Skills:

cybersecurity

cissp

ms azure

O365

Information security

About The Employer:

Drive vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments providing findings to the Head of the department.

Monitor, analyse, and detect Cyber events and incidents within information systems and networks.

Consult on integrated, dynamic Cyber defence and leverage Cybersecurity solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position