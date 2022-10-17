Role: IT Support Engineer – 6 month contract – Responsible for first and second line support, call monitoring, IT hardware maintenance, Server support, backups, Active directory support, Office 365 support, network and printer support. Technical hands-on support for the business.
Location: Johannesburg (hybrid work from home and office)
Company: High end international cosmetic brand offering fantastic culture and collaborative work environment.
Minimum requirements:
Matric with A+ N+ and Microsoft Certification, Preferable MCSE 2012 or above.
3+ years of proven experience as an IT support Engineer.
Supporting of 60 users and above
Experience in monitoring the ticketing systems and providing reporting
Addressing support tickets timeously
Desktop support
Copier and printer support
Setting up of new pc equipment and peripherals
-Ensure backups are done and update backup register
Network support
Office 365 and other Windows-based applications support
Mobile device setup and support
Train users on new implementations and provide support.
Troubleshooting
System and Application support
Create internal wiki (reference documentation) with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies.
Ensure security through access controls backups and firewalls
Active directory support and maintenance
Server support
Performs other duties as required or assigned, including participating in projects where relevant
Only candidates with the required skills, experience and qualifications will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- 6 month fixed contract
- IT Support Engineer
- MCSE
- A+ N+
- Server support
- Troubleshooting