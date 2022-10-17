Java Developer at First National Bank

Hello Java Developer,
Welcome to the home of the #changeables.
For over 180 years, at FNB change has been a major part of who we are.
FNB is a future fit bank where changeable people and ideas are born. Working here is not like working at any other financial institution. We’re all about changing up the norm and putting flexibility at our core because our value lies in output not hours. We work in smaller, more agile teams, this allows us to move faster to innovate, create and react in an ever-changing world, with our changeables.
At FNB our internal community is cross-functional and prides itself on intentional collaboration, where experts come together and ignite effective change.
We call these changeables our “nav-igators” – people who want to use tech to help others navi-gate their lives and business – it is all about making meaningful difference in society. As nav-igators, we are made up of unique talents, diverse minds, adaptability and live up to the promise of staying curious. FNB is known for its lead in innovative financial platform solutions to better our customers’ experience. At nav>>, you are encouraged to imagine the change, to share your ideas openly and to navigate the reality of our customers everyday needs
Role Purpose:
Are you someone who can:
Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards
Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications
Work in small independent teams
Responsibilities
We would love to see applicants who are:
- Very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous
- Experienced in System Design (advantageous)
- Development methodologies (advantageous)
- Proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (advantageous)
Additional Requirements
- Java 8 or Java 11 extensive experience
- Spring framework experience
- Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.) – understanding, prefer hands on experience
- Domain Driven Design
- Integration – Webservices
- Bitbucket & Bamboo
- Knowledge and exposure to Jboss, Primefaces and EJB (this is to help support legacy applications)
- PostgreSQL, MS SQL, mySQL database
- Camunda (be a plus)
- AWS exposure (be a plus)
Dare to imagine the change with us, if you are:
- An adaptable problem solver who does not fear change but thrives from it
- A disruptor in your field of IT expertise
- An initiative taker who identifies opportunity and improves
- Known for your delivery track record
- Wanting to be in a career that makes meaningful contribution to your and other people’s lives
We’ll make a good match if you’re:
- Curious – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more
- Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it
- Courageous – you’re brave enough to think and do things differently and are always ready to put your hand up and take ownership
- A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks
- Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is
You’ll benefit from our changeable benefits like:
- Opportunities to network and collaborate
- Inspiring work environment
- Work that is challenging
- Space to make a difference
- Opportunities to innovate
- Conditions that are flexible
- Focus on health and wellbeing (onsite wellness center, gym and crèche at our main campus to innovative employee wellbeing and financial fitness programmes)
- Resources to help you with your professional development
- Generous leave policy
- Preferential employee banking rates
- When it comes to learning and development, we encourage our changeable to expand their knowledge, on their own, with others, in person or online. As for our workspace, it is immersive, collaborative, and energetic because at FNB, innovation is our lifeblood and change in our DNA
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java 8
- Java 11
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma