Java Developer at First National Bank

Hello Java Developer,

Welcome to the home of the #changeables.

For over 180 years, at FNB change has been a major part of who we are. We design for the shapeshifters and deliver products and services that make us incredibly proud of our people that make it happen

FNB is a future fit bank where changeable people and ideas are born. Working here is not like working at any other financial institution. We’re all about changing up the norm and putting flexibility at our core because our value lies in output not hours. We work in smaller, more agile teams, this allows us to move faster to innovate, create and react in an ever-changing world, with our changeables.

At FNB our internal community is cross-functional and prides itself on intentional collaboration, where experts come together and ignite effective change.

We call these changeables our “nav-igators” – people who want to use tech to help others navi-gate their lives and business – it is all about making meaningful difference in society. As nav-igators, we are made up of unique talents, diverse minds, adaptability and live up to the promise of staying curious. FNB is known for its lead in innovative financial platform solutions to better our customers’ experience. At nav>>, you are encouraged to imagine the change, to share your ideas openly and to navigate the reality of our customers everyday needs

Role Purpose:

Are you someone who can:

Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards

Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications

Work in small independent teams

Responsibilities

We would love to see applicants who are:

Very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous

Experienced in System Design (advantageous)

Development methodologies (advantageous)

Proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (advantageous)

Additional Requirements

Java 8 or Java 11 extensive experience

Spring framework experience

Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.) – understanding, prefer hands on experience

Domain Driven Design

Integration – Webservices

Bitbucket & Bamboo

Knowledge and exposure to Jboss, Primefaces and EJB (this is to help support legacy applications)

PostgreSQL, MS SQL, mySQL database

Camunda (be a plus)

AWS exposure (be a plus)

Dare to imagine the change with us, if you are:

An adaptable problem solver who does not fear change but thrives from it

A disruptor in your field of IT expertise

An initiative taker who identifies opportunity and improves

Known for your delivery track record

Wanting to be in a career that makes meaningful contribution to your and other people’s lives

We’ll make a good match if you’re:

Curious – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more

Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it

Courageous – you’re brave enough to think and do things differently and are always ready to put your hand up and take ownership

A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks

Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is

You’ll benefit from our changeable benefits like:

Opportunities to network and collaborate

Inspiring work environment

Work that is challenging

Space to make a difference

Opportunities to innovate

Conditions that are flexible

Focus on health and wellbeing (onsite wellness center, gym and crèche at our main campus to innovative employee wellbeing and financial fitness programmes)

Resources to help you with your professional development

Generous leave policy

Preferential employee banking rates

When it comes to learning and development, we encourage our changeable to expand their knowledge, on their own, with others, in person or online. As for our workspace, it is immersive, collaborative, and energetic because at FNB, innovation is our lifeblood and change in our DNA

Desired Skills:

Java

Java 8

Java 11

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position