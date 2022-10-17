Junior Java Developer at Reverside

Key Purpose
Translates the CRS and PRS into executable code without errors. Finds effective software solutions to technical issues. Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business. Releases source code with zero defects.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
Translate the CRS and PRS or User Stories into executable code without errors
Find effective software solutions to technical issues
Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business
Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues
Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation.
Knowledge – Processes
Personal Attributes and Skills
SDLC
Agile – Scrum specifically
Unit Testing
Database structure design
Technical Change Control- Hibernate
Spring
Technologies
Java SE
Java EE
Spring Framework (v3 & v4)
SOAP Based Web Services
Enterprise Messaging Systems (TIBCO beneficial)
Version Control (GIT beneficial)
Maven
XML/XSD
SQL and RDBMS (Oracle)
WebLogic/JBOSS
Personal Attributes
Problem solver
Self-starter
Ability to work in a team
Trustworthy
Passionate
Excellent communication skills
A good understanding of how to map business requirements to technology solutions
Education And Experience
3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable
2 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications
Desired Skills:
- Java SE
- Java EE
- Spring Framework (v3 & v4)
- SOAP Based Web Services
- Enterprise Messaging Systems (TIBCO beneficial)
- Version Control (GIT beneficial)
- Maven
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]