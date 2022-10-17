Junior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Key Purpose

Translates the CRS and PRS into executable code without errors. Finds effective software solutions to technical issues. Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business. Releases source code with zero defects.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Translate the CRS and PRS or User Stories into executable code without errors

Find effective software solutions to technical issues

Ensure that the application performs the functions as required by business

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation.

Knowledge – Processes

Personal Attributes and Skills

SDLC

Agile – Scrum specifically

Unit Testing

Database structure design

Technical Change Control- Hibernate

Spring

Technologies

Java SE

Java EE

Spring Framework (v3 & v4)

SOAP Based Web Services

Enterprise Messaging Systems (TIBCO beneficial)

Version Control (GIT beneficial)

Maven

XML/XSD

SQL and RDBMS (Oracle)

WebLogic/JBOSS

Personal Attributes

Problem solver

Self-starter

Ability to work in a team

Trustworthy

Passionate

Excellent communication skills

A good understanding of how to map business requirements to technology solutions

Education And Experience

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

2 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Desired Skills:

Java SE

Java EE

Spring Framework (v3 & v4)

SOAP Based Web Services

Enterprise Messaging Systems (TIBCO beneficial)

Version Control (GIT beneficial)

Maven

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position