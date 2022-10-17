Mid or Senior C# Full Stack Developer

Our client who is a leading tech firm in South Africa with clients across the globe is now looking to employ an experienced Mid (or Senior) Full Stack Developer to join their growing team!

If you are someone who wants to contribute to a cohesive team filled with talent and enjoys working together with others to create high-value systems using interesting approaches and great technology, then you will enjoy this position.

The team works remotely or from the company’s offices in Cape Town, in a relaxed and team spirited environment.

Requirements:

South African ID

Relevant tertiary education specializing in Computer Science/IT, although self taught Devs should also apply!

Minimum of 4 years’ full stack development experience (post-grad)

Understanding of OOP

API and database design and implementation skills

Tech Stack:

C#

.Net Core

ASP.Net

Web Services: REST / SOAP

JavaScript (TypeScript / Angular)

HTML5

CSS

SQL Server

To apply for this role and find out more about this company, submit your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position