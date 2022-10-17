Mid-Senior PHP Laravel Developer

Our client is a leading tech firm with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, looking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer who, along with a small team, will be responsible for the continued development and maintenance of both internal and client applications and websites.
This is a hybrid role, required 2 – 3 times weekly in office work, either in Cape Town or Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- South African ID or valid work permit
- Own reliable transport and license
- Relevant tertiary qualification(s) in IT/Computer Science preferred, but self-taught Devs are just as welcome to apply
- Minimum of 4 years’ web development experience
- Must be experienced with the following:
- LAMP Stack
- Laravel
- Object Oriented Development/OOP
- JavaScript
- API’s
- JSON
- ECommerce (a plus!)
To apply for this role and find out more about this company, submit your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- mySQL