Mid-Senior PHP Laravel Developer

Oct 17, 2022

Our client is a leading tech firm with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, looking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer who, along with a small team, will be responsible for the continued development and maintenance of both internal and client applications and websites.

This is a hybrid role, required 2 – 3 times weekly in office work, either in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Requirements:

  • South African ID or valid work permit
  • Own reliable transport and license
  • Relevant tertiary qualification(s) in IT/Computer Science preferred, but self-taught Devs are just as welcome to apply
  • Minimum of 4 years’ web development experience
  • Must be experienced with the following:
  • LAMP Stack
  • Laravel
  • Object Oriented Development/OOP
  • JavaScript
  • API’s
  • JSON
  • ECommerce (a plus!)

To apply for this role and find out more about this company, submit your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • mySQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.