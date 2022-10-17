Security Engineer

Oct 17, 2022

The Security Engineer oversees the response to information system security incidents, including investigation of, countermeasures to, and recovery from computer-based attacks, unauthorized access, and policy breaches; engages, interacts, and coordinates with third-party incident responders, including law enforcement. Oversees the administration of authentication and access controls, including provisioning, changes, and deprovisioning of user and system accounts, security/access roles, and access permissions to information assets.

Practical Skills Required

  • Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
  • Demonstrates project management and administration ability
  • Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution
  • Demonstrate customer engagement skills
  • Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
  • Good verbal communication skills
  • Client focused and displayed a proactive approach to solving problems
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
  • Good understanding of project management principles
  • Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.
  • Interact with clients to meet complex requirements of a solution.
  • Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.
  • Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.
  • Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.
  • Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain documentation.
  • Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.
  • Included in higher complex security design work, with input to the design expected.
  • Expected to take ownership of relevant security technologies according to domain or specialization.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

  • Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups
  • Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances
  • Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work
  • Ability to work well in a pressurised environment
  • Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary
  • Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting
  • Ability to adapt to changing circumstances
  • Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Design
  • Project Management
  • Security engineering
  • System security
  • Vulnerability Management
  • problem solver
  • Penetration Test

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

