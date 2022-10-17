Security Engineer

The Security Engineer oversees the response to information system security incidents, including investigation of, countermeasures to, and recovery from computer-based attacks, unauthorized access, and policy breaches; engages, interacts, and coordinates with third-party incident responders, including law enforcement. Oversees the administration of authentication and access controls, including provisioning, changes, and deprovisioning of user and system accounts, security/access roles, and access permissions to information assets.

Practical Skills Required

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and displayed a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principles

Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.

Interact with clients to meet complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.

Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.

Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain documentation.

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Included in higher complex security design work, with input to the design expected.

Expected to take ownership of relevant security technologies according to domain or specialization.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurised environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Desired Skills:

Technical Design

Project Management

Security engineering

System security

Vulnerability Management

problem solver

Penetration Test

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position