Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Security Engineer oversees the response to information system security incidents, including investigation of, countermeasures to, and recovery from computer-based attacks, unauthorized access, and policy breaches; engages, interacts, and coordinates with third-party incident responders, including law enforcement. Oversees the administration of authentication and access controls, including provisioning, changes, and deprovisioning of user and system accounts, security/access roles, and access permissions to information assets.
Practical Skills Required
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client focused and displayed a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
- Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.
- Interact with clients to meet complex requirements of a solution.
- Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.
- Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.
- Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.
- Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain documentation.
- Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.
- Included in higher complex security design work, with input to the design expected.
- Expected to take ownership of relevant security technologies according to domain or specialization.
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes
- Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups
- Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances
- Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work
- Ability to work well in a pressurised environment
- Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary
- Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances
- Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey
Desired Skills:
- Technical Design
- Project Management
- Security engineering
- System security
- Vulnerability Management
- problem solver
- Penetration Test
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree