Senior Business Analyst at iLaunch

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Group requires a Senior Business Analyst to join their team on a 6 month contract basis to create, refine and clarify the detailed definition of business needs and business processes
Business Process and support the implementation of business solutions
Process mapping
Create, refine and clarify the detailed definition of the business need
Minimum Requirements
Tertiary Qualification
Recognised BA Certification
At least 5 Years experience as a Business Analyst
Experience doing Business Process Analyst
Advanced Computer Skills on MS Office & MS Visio