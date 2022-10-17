Senior Business Analyst at iLaunch

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Group requires a Senior Business Analyst to join their team on a 6 month contract basis to create, refine and clarify the detailed definition of business needs and business processes

Business Process and support the implementation of business solutions

Process mapping

Create, refine and clarify the detailed definition of the business need

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification

Recognised BA Certification

At least 5 Years experience as a Business Analyst

Experience doing Business Process Analyst

Advanced Computer Skills on MS Office & MS Visio

Learn more/Apply for this position