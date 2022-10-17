Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

Key Purpose
Understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, document, validate and translate it into functional specifications that are used by developers to develop a technical solution. Test and validate the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements. Ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Interface between the business customer and the development team with regards to the business, non-functional and functional requirements.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
Business Requirements Development
- Elicit the business requirements either directly, or from a documented set of business requirements
- Facilitate activities such as workshops/JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements and ensure alignment between stakeholders
- Assist the business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution
- Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the ‘why’ rather than the ‘what’ of the business request
- Challenge the business in their thinking, and develop alternative proposals, to ensure that the intent of the business requirement is met
Functional Requirements Development
- Identify and describe the set of requirements for the solution, functionally and non-functionally, including user stories and/or user interface requirements, system interface requirements, system processing requirements and/or configuration of existing solutions
- Perform formal modelling to simulate the solution and elicit detailed requirements
- Identify and Involve other teams and domains that must be integrated to for the solution to work
- Identify the key set of test cases/acceptance criteria to accompany the set of functional requirements
- Validate the requirements with the business and development team to ensure ongoing alignment of expectations
- Ensure the solution architecture is aligned with the business and functional requirements
- Defend the business requirements during the technical design and implementation of the project
Business Solution Architecture
- Participate in meetings and workshops during the sales process to understand business opportunities and apply knowledge of existing system capabilities to formulate a possible solution that will meet the client need
- Technical product owner for client implementations, ensuring all client needs are met by the technical solution through configuration and/or development
- Technical product owner for newly developed capabilities, ensuring they are build efficiently and to the client need
Project Management
- Provide estimates on business analysis activities required for the project
- Where necessary, facilitate the development of formal estimations for the entire project using standard techniques and involving all impacted parties
- Co-ordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)
- Ensure own work, and work of more junior Business Analysts, is completed according to schedule and quality expectations
- Maintain and update the scheduling system as needed (e.g. Jira)
- Manage and prevent scope creep
Personal Attributes And Skills
Behavioral Skills
- Client focus
- Stress Management
- Time management and prioritization
- Learning orientation
- Innovation
- Bias for action
- Teamwork and co-operation
Technical Skills
- BPMN 2.0
- UML Modelling
- Data modelling (minimum being able to understand these. Intermediate and Senior systems analyst must be able to model data)
- Use Cases
- High standards for delivery
- Requirement’s definition
- User Story definition
- Webservices exposure
- Data modelling
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- Agile project delivery
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
Required
Education and Experience
- NQF Level 5: Certified in at least one of the following: 3-year National Diploma/B-Degree in Information Technology.
- Advanced UML course, BPMN Course would be advantageous
- BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA Qualification is advantageous
Experience
- 5 + years+ experience in business/systems analysis in a business/client facing capacity
- V1 platform experience strongly preferred
Desired Skills:
- BPMN 2.0
- UML Modelling
- Data modelling
- Use Cases
- Requirement’s definition
- User Story definition
- Webservices exposure
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
