Senior DevOps Software Developer at Netstar

- A Senior DevOps Software Developer is needed to help us build functional systems that ultimately improve customer experience.
- DevOps Engineer responsibilities include deploying products and updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet customer needs. Ultimately, the candidate will execute and automate operational processes fast, accurate and securely.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- Good knowledge of Python and Java
- Good knowledge of Cloud environment (AWS or Azure)
- Working experience in an Agile environment
- Knowledge of RabbitMQ
- Working knowledge of databases (SQL and Cassandra)
Educational Qualifications:
- Tertiary certification, diploma, or degree in computer science
- At least 4 years Development Experience
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- Azure
About The Employer:
.