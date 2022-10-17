Senior Systems Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Oct 17, 2022

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, design, debugging applications and configuring existing systems

  • Core Development Responsibilities
  • Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net Ecosystem and DevOps Server.
  • MS SQL dB and Web UI Expert
  • Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
  • Review & refactor code
  • Analysis of system requirements
  • Co-Develop Solution & Systems Architecture
  • Developing technical specifications to holistically understand solutions/work items
  • Prioritization of tasks
  • Impact analysis
  • High level design to give scope estimates
  • Accurate estimations of effort and duration of tasks
  • Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.
  • User Interface design and testing
  • UI Design Expert
  • Responsive Design
  • Cross Browser/Platform
  • Storyboards, process flows and [URL Removed]
  • Assist with up skilling team members by assisting junior staff, showcasing new and interesting technologies/methodologies
  • Deployments
  • Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments
  • Setup and configure application on QA and Production environment
  • System Documentation
  • Update documentation as changes occurs
  • Document development & operational procedures
  • System support
  • Assist with system support during production POC phases. Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for duration of the POC period.
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provide standby / support (when applicable)
  • Matric
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Relevant Certifications
  • Minimum 6 years extensive working experience as a .Net Developer in a Snr role with strong .Net Core and SQL skills.
  • Solid System Architecture
  • User Interface design Expert
  • Business Logic and Rules Layers
  • SOA & Microservices Architecture Frameworks
  • Familiar with Agile environments
  • Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective, professional and engaging.
  • Troubleshooting abilities
  • Experience with code deployments to environments
  • System design, planning and maintenance experience
  • Solid experience in .Net, Angular and/or Xamarin App Development
  • Visual Studio

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • .Net
  • SQL

