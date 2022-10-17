Senior Systems Developer at Kwena

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, design, debugging applications and configuring existing systems
- Core Development Responsibilities
- Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net Ecosystem and DevOps Server.
- MS SQL dB and Web UI Expert
- Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
- Review & refactor code
- Analysis of system requirements
- Co-Develop Solution & Systems Architecture
- Developing technical specifications to holistically understand solutions/work items
- Prioritization of tasks
- Impact analysis
- High level design to give scope estimates
- Accurate estimations of effort and duration of tasks
- Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.
- User Interface design and testing
- UI Design Expert
- Responsive Design
- Cross Browser/Platform
- Storyboards, process flows and [URL Removed]
- Assist with up skilling team members by assisting junior staff, showcasing new and interesting technologies/methodologies
- Deployments
- Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments
- Setup and configure application on QA and Production environment
- System Documentation
- Update documentation as changes occurs
- Document development & operational procedures
- System support
- Assist with system support during production POC phases. Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for duration of the POC period.
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments
- Updates of data model documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provide standby / support (when applicable)
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Relevant Certifications
- Minimum 6 years extensive working experience as a .Net Developer in a Snr role with strong .Net Core and SQL skills.
- Solid System Architecture
- User Interface design Expert
- Business Logic and Rules Layers
- SOA & Microservices Architecture Frameworks
- Familiar with Agile environments
- Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective, professional and engaging.
- Troubleshooting abilities
- Experience with code deployments to environments
- System design, planning and maintenance experience
- Solid experience in .Net, Angular and/or Xamarin App Development
- Visual Studio
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- .Net
- SQL