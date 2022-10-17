Senior Systems Developer at Kwena

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, design, debugging applications and configuring existing systems

Core Development Responsibilities

Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net Ecosystem and DevOps Server.

MS SQL dB and Web UI Expert

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Review & refactor code

Analysis of system requirements

Co-Develop Solution & Systems Architecture

Developing technical specifications to holistically understand solutions/work items

Prioritization of tasks

Impact analysis

High level design to give scope estimates

Accurate estimations of effort and duration of tasks

Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.

User Interface design and testing

UI Design Expert

Responsive Design

Cross Browser/Platform

Storyboards, process flows and [URL Removed]

Assist with up skilling team members by assisting junior staff, showcasing new and interesting technologies/methodologies

Deployments

Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments

Setup and configure application on QA and Production environment

System Documentation

Update documentation as changes occurs

Document development & operational procedures

System support

Assist with system support during production POC phases. Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for duration of the POC period.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts

Test Interfaces to other systems

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments

Updates of data model documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide standby / support (when applicable)

Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Certifications

Minimum 6 years extensive working experience as a .Net Developer in a Snr role with strong .Net Core and SQL skills.

Solid System Architecture

User Interface design Expert

Business Logic and Rules Layers

SOA & Microservices Architecture Frameworks

Familiar with Agile environments

Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective, professional and engaging.

Troubleshooting abilities

Experience with code deployments to environments

System design, planning and maintenance experience

Solid experience in .Net, Angular and/or Xamarin App Development

Visual Studio

Desired Skills:

Angular

.Net

SQL

