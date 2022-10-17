Senior Systems Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client based in Sandton, Gauteng is seeking a Senior System Engineer to join their team.

Requirements

Proven experience as a Senior System Engineer, Senior Network Engineer or similar

Relevant operational experience in running and maintaining enterprise systems within a large organisation.

Indepth knowledge and expertise of virtualised systems, networks (LAN, WAN) and security designs.

Certification and experience in the design and administering of Office 365, Azure and related cloud platforms.

Sound knowledge in the design, build and run elements of disaster recovery, backup and system availability.

Sound contract management experience.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

Resourcefulness and problem solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

BSc or BTech in Information Technology; Computer Science or a related discipline

Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification

Nutanix Master/Profession Multicloud Infrastructure certification

Information security knowledge/experience will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

microsoft azure

systems engineer

office365

Security

network engineer

Systems engineering

About The Employer:

The Senior System Engineer is responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation and maintenance of all ICT systems. The individual should be well versed and have the required knowledge and expertise in design, securing, build and running internal systems, cloud and network infrastructure.

