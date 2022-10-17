SmartCIC launches in 32 African countries

SmartCIC, a global managed service provider, has expanded its fixed-line connectivity and field service solutions across 32 African countries.

In addition to fixed-line connectivity, SmartCIC has launched satellite services connecting Africa’s 54 countries. The company adds Africa to its global footprint, which includes over 26 000 certified engineers spanning six continents. SmartCIC’s Africa expansion enables enterprises and services providers to efficiently connect, deploy, and manage digital infrastructure in new and challenging markets.

“SmartCIC is now serving all the 10 largest African nations as well as some of the continent’s overlooked and underserved markets. We’re helping enterprises and service providers deliver reliable and robust connectivity in countries like Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt and the DRC,” says Catherine Hemingray, sales director at SmartCIC. “As digital adoption accelerates across the continent, we’re providing critical connectivity services and helping enterprises to connect and grow in new markets.”

SmartCIC provides broadband, direct internet access (DIA), 4G/5G, large capacities and wave technologies as well as SLA backed field services solutions from smart hands to fully certified professionals. Its Managed Services offering includes fully managed WAN, LAN as a service to bespoke consulting, WAN optimisation, underlay strategy and audits.

“We are continually engaging with local service providers and certified engineers to expand our footprint and share their local knowledge with our customers. It is through relationships that we’re able to offer consistent and reliable services across borders. SmartCIC is committed to Africa in the long-term and we look forward to helping more enterprises connect and optimise their digital solutions with trusted infrastructure,” says Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC.