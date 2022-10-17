Snr Support Engineer (Hardware) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for SAN, Server & Storage installation, maintenance & upgrades as the next Snr Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will provide both onsite and remote access diagnoses and resolution of server, SAN and other hardware issues/fault, install and upgrade HPE servers while completing proactive reporting on infrastructure. You will require Matric/Grade 12, preferably a Degree/National Diploma in IT with at least 5 years HPE server & SAN hardware support, experience configuring and maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE BladeSystems & Synergy, HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA, StoreOnce, StoreVirtual and have strong troubleshooting and networking skills.

DUTIES:

Provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of server, SAN and other hardware issues/faults.

Provisioning of storage and servers according to guidelines with attention to detail and documentation.

Installation and upgrading of HPE server and SAN hardware and firmware with attention to detail and documentation.

Maintain and document all work performed as well as strict usage of the call logging systems to ensure open communication with the whole team.

Willingness to be available and work after hours when necessary to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.

Follow process, policies and procedures as laid out.

Complete proactive reporting on infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12.

Post Matric IT Qualification Beneficial (National Diploma or Degree in IT).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years HPE server & SAN hardware support experience.

Experience configuring & maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE BladeSystems & Synergy.

Experience configuring & maintaining HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA, StoreOnce, StoreVirtual.

Excellent communication, problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent administrative skills.

Have a basic understanding of operating systems and networking.

Be able to analyse and identify performance related issues.

Good understanding of server environment.

Valid Driver’s Licence and Own reliable vehicle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work individually and as a team member.

Can identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Ability to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

