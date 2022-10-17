Software Developer – Gauteng Selby

Software Developer
Requirements:
- 5 years systems design and development experience, of which 3 Years must be:
- Exposure to various software development languages and techniques.
- Working on containers like [URL Removed] and Microsoft Web Servers.
- Working on Azure DevOps or Chef for code automation
- Worked on previous iPaas (Integration-Platform-as-a-Service) solutions and technologies.
Academic background:
- Minimum: Applicable Degree or Diploma (i.e. B SC, ICT)
- Azure DevOps certification (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- azure
- devops
- systems design
About The Employer:
Location: Selby, Johannesburg