Software Engineer ( Scala)

Oct 17, 2022

THIS ROLE CAN BE FULLY REMOTE!

This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa
  • Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries
  • Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain
  • Working predominantly on open source platforms
  • End to end ownership of solutions

The skills we need:

  • Solid communication skills
  • Proactive
  • Ability to adapt to change
  • Problem-solver
  • Solutions-oriented
  • Willing to learn as well as teach others

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or 5 years equivalent experience
  • Minimum 3 years experience in writing robust, efficient production code
  • Experience with SQL database systems
  • Experience with development in a Linux environment
  • Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#
  • Open to diversifying language skill set
  • Experience with the following will be advantageous:
  • Scala
  • Play Framework
  • Angular
  • Postgres
  • Mqtt & Kafka
  • Amazon Web Services Google Cloud
  • Graphite and Grafana
  • Git
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) in Google Cloud
  • Big Query

Desired Skills:

  • linux
  • Scala
  • Java

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.