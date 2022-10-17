Software Engineer ( Scala) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

THIS ROLE CAN BE FULLY REMOTE!

This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

Working predominantly on open source platforms

End to end ownership of solutions

The skills we need:

Solid communication skills

Proactive

Ability to adapt to change

Problem-solver

Solutions-oriented

Willing to learn as well as teach others

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or 5 years equivalent experience

Minimum 3 years experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with development in a Linux environment

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

Open to diversifying language skill set

Experience with the following will be advantageous:

Scala

Play Framework

Angular

Postgres

Mqtt & Kafka

Amazon Web Services Google Cloud

Graphite and Grafana

Git

Docker

Kubernetes

Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) in Google Cloud

Big Query

Desired Skills:

linux

Scala

Java

