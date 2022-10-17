Software Engineering Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Work from home position

We are looking for an experienced software development team lead to join a versatile and creative IT management team. As the development lead you will lead a co-located group of developers and testers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale e-commerce platform development, have experience building RESTful web applications and an appreciation of the technical challenges developers face.

You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on ambitious development roadmap.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code.

The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)

Post graduate degree preferred

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

Excellent problem-solving skills

Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

Solid Web and Front-end Development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems

Technical Skills and Knowledge:

Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc

Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms

Experience with building Restful API web services

Desired Skills:

RESTful

Web

Front End Development

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position