Solutions Architect (Cape Town & Johannesburg) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

Capitec is on a drive to modernise their systems and a large part of doing that, is for us to build more of our systems in AWS.

We need to ensure that we streamline all areas of cloud adoption within Capitec Bank and currently looking for strong Solutions Architects that can help us achieve that.

We are looking for Solutions Architects with strong AWS experience that can help teams in Capitec ensure that their current solutions are cloud ready and if not help them with a roadmap that will help them get there. We currently have opportunities available within various Product Teams within Capitec.

We are looking for someone that understands modern design principles and will be able to help mentor other architects to become world class.

Roles and Responsibilities

* Work directly with other software architects to accelerate their projects and recommend best-practice architectures in line with their long-term business outcomes

* Build technical relationships with other software architects and operate as their trusted advisor. The best interests of the customer will shape the guidance you provide.

* Share the voice of the customer to inform the roadmap of AWS features.

* Participate in the creation and sharing of best practices, technical content and new reference architectures (e.g. white papers, code samples, blog posts).

* Advocate and educate about AWS technology (e.g. through workshops, user groups, meetups, public speaking, online videos or conferences).

* Contribute to the growth of the Solutions Architecture organization by interviewing candidates and having a voice in hiring decisions. You will also be helping others develop new skills by mentoring team members.

* Develop areas of depth in technical domains relevant to your interests and your customer’s outcomes.

Experience

* 10+ years’ experience in IT Delivery, including a minimum of 2+ years’ experience in architecture

* 4+ years’ experience in solution design

* 4+ years’ experience as a Solutions Architect

* Financial Services experience

Experience must be in designing end-to-end and full stack

End-to-end – able to design solution, which includes all components, ensuring that all end users are services correctly in production

Full stack – able to design for each component within the solution addressing the functional (application), non-functional (platform) and infrastructure and cloud services

Qualifications / Certifications

Minimum:

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Ideal:

* A relevant post graduate degree

* AWS Solutions Architect Associate and/or Professional Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* Systems analysis and design

* Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

* A solid understanding of modern software development environments

* Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

* Designing and delivering resilient solutions

* Policies, standards, patterns, and best practices

* Financial Services solutions environment

Ideal:

Solid understanding of:

* Banking business model

* Business process modelling

* Business analysis

* Cloud architectures

* Big data

* DevOps development culture and principles

* Various development technologies (preferably Cobol, Java, .NET, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

* Negotiation skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Fullstack

Infrastructure

Platform

Application

Solution Design

