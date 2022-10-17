Solutions Architect – Data Space – Sandton/ Remote – R800 per hour at E-Merge IT – Gauteng Sandown

An opportunity to join a global FinTech company who are passionate about innovating in order to not only achieve financial success but to ignite positive and meaningful change within the society

You will be required to use your passion and strong data management skills to bring about new ideas and improvement on existing solutions, you also need to ensure that all data is understood and translated accurately to drive informed decision making

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience in a Data Architecture in a corporate environment

DMBOK certified will be advantageous

Knowledge of Cloud based data solutions (eg. AWS, Azure)

BCOM Informatics / BSC Computer Science or equivalent data qualification

10+ years’ experience in a Business Intelligence environment

Data Warehousing certifications will be an added advantage

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Experience in gathering and documenting technical requirements

Must be able to present solutions and data storylines.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Data modelling of the Data Warehouse (Kimball and/or Inmon)

Experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target maps.

Ability to understand entity-relationship diagrams, normalized and de-normalized structures

Advanced SQL skills

Reference Number for this position is GZ55659 which is permanent employment offering up to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SQL

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

