Systems Administrator at Merchants – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of this position is administration of day to day operations of the organisations 4Me instance as well as access and maintenance of instance integrity, set up and product, SLA’s, Configuration Management Database administration, form and workflow design and API integration

RESPONSIBILITIES:

System Administration

Assists with design, setting up and scheduling of reports

Sets up and ensures all integrations with other associated tools

Works with the 4Me support team to resolve system issues

Develop and maintain standard load templates for data import

Manages permissions and access (roles, users, groups, etc)

Troubleshoot day to day operational and system issues

Set up notifications and alerts

Maintain the service catalogue and service level management

Manage Configuration Management Database health

Resolve basic incidents and fulfil routine service requests

Continuous Improvement

Analyze the current environment and propose automation where possible

Improve business processes and manage continuous improvement

Provides and administers functional and process documentation

Works closely with the PMO and business users to implement new processes and best practice

Understand how 4Me can enable the business to become more efficient and configure the platform to achieve measurable benefits;

. Training

Provide training to end users and business personnel

Guides business users with process and the platform

Assist in building and maintaining internal technical documentation, manuals, policies, and processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualification:

Matric

Experience :

2-3 years job related experience

Knowledge:

ITIL best practices

ITSM platform, configuration, usage, administration and processes

ITSM configuration, administration and usage

Proven Experience with Javascript, HTML, XML, CSS and web services including

Attributes:

Impact

Resilience

Required Systems that you have worked on :

4Me

Freshservice

Solar Winds Service Desk

G2 Deals

Zendesk Support Suite

SysAid

Jira Service Management

ClickUp

Microsoft System Centre

Pager Duty

xMatters

New Relic One

Desired Skills:

Oral and written communication

Planning and organizing

Teamwork

Adaptability

Attention to detail

Problem Solving and Analytical

Technical Expertise

