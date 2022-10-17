Systems Administrator at Merchants – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of this position is administration of day to day operations of the organisations 4Me instance as well as access and maintenance of instance integrity, set up and product, SLA’s, Configuration Management Database administration, form and workflow design and API integration
RESPONSIBILITIES:
System Administration
- Assists with design, setting up and scheduling of reports
- Sets up and ensures all integrations with other associated tools
- Works with the 4Me support team to resolve system issues
- Develop and maintain standard load templates for data import
- Manages permissions and access (roles, users, groups, etc)
- Troubleshoot day to day operational and system issues
- Set up notifications and alerts
- Maintain the service catalogue and service level management
- Manage Configuration Management Database health
- Resolve basic incidents and fulfil routine service requests
Continuous Improvement
- Analyze the current environment and propose automation where possible
- Improve business processes and manage continuous improvement
- Provides and administers functional and process documentation
- Works closely with the PMO and business users to implement new processes and best practice
- Understand how 4Me can enable the business to become more efficient and configure the platform to achieve measurable benefits;
. Training
- Provide training to end users and business personnel
- Guides business users with process and the platform
- Assist in building and maintaining internal technical documentation, manuals, policies, and processes.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualification:
- Matric
Experience :
- 2-3 years job related experience
Knowledge:
- ITIL best practices
- ITSM platform, configuration, usage, administration and processes
- ITSM configuration, administration and usage
- Proven Experience with Javascript, HTML, XML, CSS and web services including
Attributes:
- Impact
- Resilience
Required Systems that you have worked on :
-
4Me
-
Freshservice
- Solar Winds Service Desk
- G2 Deals
- Zendesk Support Suite
- SysAid
- Jira Service Management
- ClickUp
- Microsoft System Centre
- Pager Duty
- xMatters
- New Relic One
- G2 Deals
Desired Skills:
- Oral and written communication
- Planning and organizing
- Teamwork
- Adaptability
- Attention to detail
- Problem Solving and Analytical
- Technical Expertise