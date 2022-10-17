Systems Engineer (CH803) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is an international leading-edge, innovative supplier of telecommunication solutions to national governments and law enforcement communities. They are looking for a Systems Engineer.

The duties of the Systems Engineer spans a number of main areas of responsibilities. The Systems Engineer may be allocated by the company to any one, or many or all of these main areas.

Core duties include



Pre-Sales Project Activities

Before contract placement, the Systems Engineer shall be involved in the sales activities stated below.

Requirement and Specification Management Elicit and define Customer/user needs Derive and document solution and system requirements Validate and Verify requirement specifications



Proposal Preparation

Design and propose solutions to meet the requirements and document them in a technical proposal Provide inputs to Account and Project management



Project Activities

After contract placement, the Senior Systems Engineer shall be involved in the activities stated below.

Detail Solution Design Finalise Solution Architecture Provide inputs to Account and Project management

System Integration and Testing System Integration and Testing o Provide support to System Integration and Testing Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing

Project Timelines Identify and mitigate possible risks to project that may affect timelines and/or deliverables.

Installation, Upgrades and Site Acceptance Installation Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with on-site installation activities Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with System Integration and Setting-to-Work Upgrades: Plan upgrade activities for site upgrades Provide input to Test Plans and ensure upgrade Procedures are reviewed Support upgrade activities on Site that is executed by the Support Department Review and Present the final upgrade report to the Client ? Define and supervise solution qualification Tests: Generate Test Plans, Procedures and Manage Solution Integration on Site Manage Solution integration on Site Manage and participate in the execution of the qualification of a solution. Conduct Site Acceptance Testing (Verification and Validation)



Product

Keep up with company’s product development and integration of third party software, as well as EOL strategies. Provide inputs into product designs and requirements. Provide inputs into product EOL strategies. Provide inputs and review third party software or hardware as required.



Education

Experience: 3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development

Minimum: B. Engineering Degree

Ideal: Master’s Degree in Engineering with additional Project Management OR Systems Engineering qualification

Required Skills and Knowledge:

Passion for creating systems and solutions

Project management

Management and Leadership

Planning and organising

Disciplined

Strong verbal and written communication

Good administrative and organisational skills

Creative and analytic problem-solving skills

Good negotiating / conflict resolution skills

Sound decision-making skills

Good understanding of project management process

Telecoms, software and RF Engineering knowledge

Strong knowledge and experience in Systems

Engineering or Technical Project Management

Strong knowledge and experience of IT hardware,

software and systems

Personal Attributes:

Team player

Organised

Self-motivated

Self-starter

High standard of service delivery

Conflict resolution

Problem solving

Time conscious

“Can do” attitude

Logical

Goal-oriented

Respects all stakeholders

Stabilises situations

Brings people together

Creates shared direction

General:

