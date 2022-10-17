Systems Engineer IT – Gauteng Sandhurst

System Engineer role | Hybrid working conditions
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a System Engineer, Network Engineer or similar role.
- Relevant operational experience in running and maintaining enterprise systems within a large organisation.
- Indepth knowledge and expertise of virtualised systems, networks (LAN, WAN) and security designs.
- Certification and experience in the design and administering of Office 365, Azure and related cloud platforms.
- Sound knowledge in the design, build and run elements of disaster recovery, backup and system availability.
- Sound contract management experience.
- Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.
- Resourcefulness and problem solving aptitude.
- Excellent communication skills.
Academic background:
- BSc or BTech in Information Technology; Computer Science or a related discipline
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert
Desired Skills:
- systems engineer
- network engineer
About The Employer:
System Engineer role
Requirements:
– Proven experience as a System Engineer, Network Engineer or similar role.
– Relevant operational experience in running and maintaining enterprise systems within a large organisation.
– Indepth knowledge and expertise of virtualised systems, networks (LAN, WAN) and security designs.
– Certification and experience in the design and administering of Office 365, Azure and related cloud platforms.
– Sound knowledge in the design, build and run elements of disaster recovery, backup and system availability.
– Sound contract management experience.
– Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.
– Resourcefulness and problem solving aptitude.
– Excellent communication skills.
Academic background:
– BSc or BTech in Information Technology; Computer Science or a related discipline
– Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert