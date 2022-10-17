Systems Engineer IT – Gauteng Sandhurst

System Engineer role | Hybrid working conditions

Requirements:

Proven experience as a System Engineer, Network Engineer or similar role.

Relevant operational experience in running and maintaining enterprise systems within a large organisation.

Indepth knowledge and expertise of virtualised systems, networks (LAN, WAN) and security designs.

Certification and experience in the design and administering of Office 365, Azure and related cloud platforms.

Sound knowledge in the design, build and run elements of disaster recovery, backup and system availability.

Sound contract management experience.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

Resourcefulness and problem solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Academic background:

BSc or BTech in Information Technology; Computer Science or a related discipline

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Desired Skills:

systems engineer

network engineer

About The Employer:

