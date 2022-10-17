Systems Engineer IT – Gauteng Sandhurst

Oct 17, 2022

System Engineer role | Hybrid working conditions

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a System Engineer, Network Engineer or similar role.
  • Relevant operational experience in running and maintaining enterprise systems within a large organisation.
  • Indepth knowledge and expertise of virtualised systems, networks (LAN, WAN) and security designs.
  • Certification and experience in the design and administering of Office 365, Azure and related cloud platforms.
  • Sound knowledge in the design, build and run elements of disaster recovery, backup and system availability.
  • Sound contract management experience.
  • Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.
  • Resourcefulness and problem solving aptitude.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Academic background:

  • BSc or BTech in Information Technology; Computer Science or a related discipline
  • Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Desired Skills:

  • systems engineer
  • network engineer

About The Employer:

